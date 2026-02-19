Former UK Prince Andrew arrested over Epstein files revelations

19 February 2026 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Prince Andrew, Duke of York was arrested on Thursday, his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to Thames Valley Police. The offense carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment in the United Kingdom, AzerNEWS reports.

The police did not name Andrew, following standard UK legal practice, but confirmed that two addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk were searched as part of the investigation. Unmarked police vehicles were also spotted outside his Sandringham residence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time,” said Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright. “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.”

The arrest follows weeks of scrutiny over Andrew’s friendship and dealings with Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection to Epstein and expressed regret over their friendship.

The arrest marks a rare instance of a senior royal being taken into custody. The last comparable case involved Princess Anne, who in 2002 was convicted under the Dangerous Dogs Act after her dog injured two children — reportedly the first criminal conviction of a royal.

The case caps years of growing public and legal pressure on Andrew, the brother of King Charles III and son of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Authorities and media outlets are now closely monitoring developments.