Culture Minister responds to citizens' appeals in Gakh district [PHOTOS]

19 February 2026 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

As part of ongoing efforts to engage with the public and address citizens'concerns, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has held a reception in Gakh district, AzerNEWS reports.

Before the reception, the minister and the head of the district executive authority Elvin Pashayev laid a wreath in front of the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the city of Gakh, paying tribute to his dear memory.

At the reception held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Gakh district, citizens from Shaki, Gakh, Oguz, Gabala, Zagatala and Balakan districts presented their applications.

The residents' applications were mainly related to changing jobs, projects and initiatives related to the cultural sector, employment and other issues.

The Culture Minister listened to the requests and proposals of the citizens and said that appropriate steps would be taken to promptly investigate each of the mentioned issues and resolve them in accordance with the legislation.

At the reception, which was also attended by responsible employees of the ministry, instructions were given to pay special attention to and objectively consider the issues raised by the families of martyrs and veterans.