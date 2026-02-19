Azernews.Az

Thursday February 19 2026

Azerbaijan’s oil imports from Russia drop 23%, overall exports down 16%

19 February 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s oil imports from Russia drop 23%, overall exports down 16%
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals worth $698.8 million from Russia, totaling 1.527 million tons, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistical Committee. According to information, this represents a year-on-year decrease of...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more