Japan plans to ban powerbanks on airplanes

19 February 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese Ministry of Transport has announced a ban on the use of power banks aboard flights departing to and arriving from Japan, starting in April, AzerNEWS reports.

This decision comes in response to an increasing number of incidents involving fires and smoke caused by mobile batteries in the aircraft cabin. As lithium-ion batteries used in power banks can overheat or malfunction, posing a significant safety risk, the new rules aim to prevent potential accidents during air travel.

The new regulations are expected to be officially approved in March, after which the Japanese authorities will revise the relevant provisions of aviation law. If approved, the ban will come into effect in April.

In addition to the ban on carrying power banks in the cabin, it's likely that Japan will also implement stricter guidelines for their transport in checked luggage. This measure is part of a broader global effort to enhance flight safety as incidents involving overheating batteries continue to be a concern for the aviation industry.

This move by Japan reflects a growing trend among countries to impose stricter regulations on the transport of dangerous goods, particularly those with potential to cause fires. Given the growing reliance on electronic devices and the increasing size and capacity of portable chargers, this could signal the beginning of a broader push for international safety standards in aviation concerning lithium-ion batteries.