Leyla Aliyeva visits 'Hannah and Rosafa' orphanage, Mother Teresa University Hospital Center in Tirana [PHOTOS]

Leyla Aliyeva has visited the "Hannah and Rosafa" orphanage in Tirana, AzerNEWS reports.

The orphanage is a state institution intended for young children who have been deprived of parental care or who live in socially vulnerable conditions.

It was noted that the institution's activities are primarily focused on the protection, upbringing, and comprehensive care of children aged 0–6.

It was also highlighted that the children at the institution receive the psychological support, medical services, and moral care they need during their early developmental period.

Later, Leyla Aliyeva visited the "Mother Teresa" University Hospital Center.

It was emphasized that the Center is the main state university hospital throughout Albania, including in Tirana.

Here, patients receive high-level medical services from qualified specialists using the most advanced technologies.

It was noted that the country's main oncology services are concentrated at the Center, providing patients with radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and complex surgical treatment options.

At the Center, every child's health is treated with care, and their treatment process is supported with a compassionate approach and a vibrant environment.