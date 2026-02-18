Landspace aims for Q2 Zhuque-3 orbital launch and recovery

18 February 2026 22:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese commercial launch company Landspace is aiming for a second orbital launch and booster recovery attempt in Q2, with plans to conduct a reuse test by Q4 of this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

After a successful debut launch in 2022, Landspace is positioning itself as a growing player in China's competitive space sector. The company is focusing on refining its technology for reusing boosters, a key strategy to reduce the cost of space access and compete with global rivals like SpaceX.

The upcoming Q2 launch will be a critical test for Landspace's next-generation Long March 11-style rocket, which is designed to carry small satellites into low Earth orbit. This launch will not only aim to place satellites in orbit but will also include the recovery of the rocket’s first stage, a step that would position the company closer to achieving reusability—a milestone that could significantly change the dynamics of the commercial launch market in China.

Landspace's planned reuse test in Q4 will be a crucial demonstration of its ability to recover and refurbish the rocket for multiple flights, following in the footsteps of SpaceX’s successful Falcon series. The company's push for reusability is part of China's broader goal to establish a robust, cost-effective space industry capable of competing with the U.S. and other global leaders in space technology.

As Landspace continues to develop its technology and refine its operations, it could help accelerate the growth of China's commercial space sector, which is expected to play a key role in the country's ambitions to become a major player in space exploration and satellite deployment. If successful, these upcoming launches could place Landspace on the path to becoming a serious contender in the global space race.