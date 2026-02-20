Iran warns UN it will target hostile bases if attacked [PHOTOS]

20 February 2026 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has warned the United States of retaliation if subjected to military aggression, saying all US bases and assets in the region would become “legitimate targets” in such a scenario, AzerNEWS reports.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to the UN secretary general, António Guterres, and members of the security council, Iran accused the United States of issuing unlawful threats of force and urged the Council to act “without delay” to prevent further escalation.

President Donald Trump has deployed warships, fighter jets, and other military hardware to the Middle East as he seeks to block Iran from building a nuclear bomb, something Tehran says it is not pursuing.

He called for the Security Council — the UN’s top decision-making body where Washington has veto power — to “ensure that the United States immediately ceases its unlawful threats of the use of force.”

But Iravani warned that if Iran faced military aggression, “all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets in the context of Iran’s defensive response.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened military action against Iran, citing a deadly crackdown on anti-government protesters last month, and then more recently over its nuclear program.

On Thursday, Trump said that Iran had at most 15 days to make a deal and again suggested that the United States would attack if it failed to do so.