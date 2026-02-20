Azerbaijan Science Foundation announces research grant competition

20 February 2026 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Science Foundation (ASF) is pleased to announces a competition for fundamental and applied scientific research projects, AzerNEWS reports.

The winning projects will be allocated up to 300,000 AZN ($176,400) in funding. Scientific creative teams of 3-5 people can participate in the project. The project implementation period should be a maximum of 2 years.

Applications are accepted until April 9. Acceptance of printed documents is carried out until April 10.

Projects are submitted only through the e-GRANT system.

It is recommended not to leave the submission until the last days to avoid technical problems.

More information: can be obtained on the website www.aef.gov.az or by writing to [email protected].

The Azerbaijan Science Foundation (ASF), established in 2022 based on the Science Development Fund (SDF) of 2009, is a government agency headquartered in Baku that supports scientific progress and innovation.

It funds fundamental, applied, and exploratory research projects, strengthens research infrastructure, and encourages international scientific collaboration.

Formerly known as the Science Development Fund, the foundation aims to stimulate scientific research, finance high-quality scientific projects, and modernize higher education through closer integration of science and education.