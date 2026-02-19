British couple sentenced to 10 years in Iran over espionage charges

19 February 2026 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

A British couple, Lindsay and Craig Forman, 52, have been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran on charges of espionage, according to reports from the Tehran Revolutionary Court.

The couple was detained in January 2025 while on a motorcycle trip around the world. Iranian authorities allege that they were collecting information for foreign intelligence agencies, claims the Formans’ family strongly denies, insisting that they are innocent tourists.

Relatives said the trial lasted only three hours, and the couple was not given a full opportunity to defend themselves. The sentence was handed down by Branch 15 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court.

The British Foreign Secretary condemned the decision, describing it as “completely appalling and unjustified,” and stated that the UK would continue negotiations with Iranian authorities to secure the Formans’ safe return.