Security officers, together with US police foil attempt to breach hotel hosting President Ilham Aliyev [VIDEO]
Several individuals residing abroad attempted, in an aggressive and provocative manner, to enter the hotel where President Ilham Aliyev was staying.
AzerNEWS reports via the local media outlets, the individuals attracted attention through distinctly unethical behaviour and by using offensive language. They attempted to break through the security cordon and forcibly enter the hotel.
Officers of the Azerbaijani President’s security service, acting jointly with US police, intervened оперативly and professionally, neutralised the individuals and prevented the attempted provocation.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!