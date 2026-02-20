Security officers, together with US police foil attempt to breach hotel hosting President Ilham Aliyev [VIDEO]

20 February 2026 00:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Several individuals residing abroad attempted, in an aggressive and provocative manner, to enter the hotel where President Ilham Aliyev was staying.

AzerNEWS reports via the local media outlets, the individuals attracted attention through distinctly unethical behaviour and by using offensive language. They attempted to break through the security cordon and forcibly enter the hotel.

Officers of the Azerbaijani President’s security service, acting jointly with US police, intervened оперативly and professionally, neutralised the individuals and prevented the attempted provocation.