UK to require social media platforms to remove offensive content within 48 hours

19 February 2026 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Social networks operating in the UK will be required to delete offensive photos and videos within 48 hours of receiving a complaint; otherwise, they could face heavy fines or even be blocked, AzerNEWS reports.

The amendments were introduced by the UK government to the draft Crime and Policing Bill currently under consideration in the UK Parliament. The new measures are primarily aimed at tackling so-called “revenge porn” , the publication of intimate images by former spouses or partners after a breakup.

In addition, the creation and distribution of sexualised images without a person’s consen, including those generated using artificial intelligence tools such as deepfake technology will be classified as a “priority crime.” This means that law enforcement agencies will treat such offences with the same level of seriousness as crimes involving violence against children or terrorism.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that such content must be removed within a strictly defined timeframe.

“We are putting companies on notice: any image shared without consent must be removed within 48 hours. Violence against women and girls has no place in our society, and I will not stop until we have done everything possible to eliminate it,” he said.

Failure to comply with the new rules could result in fines of up to 10% of a company’s global annual revenue — potentially amounting to billions of pounds for major technology platforms.

Experts note that these changes reflect a broader global trend toward stronger regulation of online platforms and greater accountability for protecting users’ privacy and dignity in the digital age.