Azerbaijan ratifies Convention on Fundamentals of Promoting Occupational Safety and Health
The law on approval of the International Labour Organization's Convention No. 187, “Framework for Promoting Occupational Safety and Health,” has been approved, AzerNEWS reports.
The relevant law was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.
According to the law, Convention No. 187 of the International Labor Organization on the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health, adopted in Geneva on June 15, 2006, was approved.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!