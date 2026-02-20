Azerbaijan ratifies Convention on Fundamentals of Promoting Occupational Safety and Health

20 February 2026 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

The law on approval of the International Labour Organization's Convention No. 187, “Framework for Promoting Occupational Safety and Health,” has been approved, AzerNEWS reports.

The relevant law was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the law, Convention No. 187 of the International Labor Organization on the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health, adopted in Geneva on June 15, 2006, was approved.