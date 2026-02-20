Short air confrontation reported between US and Chinese jets over Yellow Sea
U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) and Chinese fighter jets engaged in a brief aerial standoff earlier this week over the Yellow Sea, following a rare U.S. Air Force exercise that prompted a rapid Chinese military response, AzerNEWS reports, citing Yonhap News Agency.
Late Wednesday, several USFK F-16 fighter jets departed from Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, about 60 kilometers south of Seoul, and conducted maneuvers above international waters in the Yellow Sea, according to military officials.
The aircraft reportedly flew near the boundary between South Korea’s and China’s air defense identification zones, triggering the Chinese military to scramble its own fighters. While the encounter raised tensions, no direct confrontation occurred.
USFK had notified South Korea’s military of the exercise in advance, though details, including the purpose of the drills, were not disclosed, a source noted.
Both Seoul’s defense ministry and USFK declined to provide further information. A ministry official stated, “The USFK, alongside our military, maintains a powerful combined defense posture,” but added that the ministry could not verify specific operations involving U.S. assets.
The USFK said it had no additional comment.
