Saturday February 21 2026

Hungary’s MOL Group increases oil production from Azerbaijan’s ACG block in Q4 2025

21 February 2026 11:49 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Hungary’s MOL Group increased its crude oil production from Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block to 15,200 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 16% from 13,100 boepd in Q4 2024, AzerNEWS reports citing the company’s latest data.

