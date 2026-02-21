Azerbaijan reduces motor gasoline production in January
Azerbaijan produced 114.9 thousand tons of motor gasoline in January of this year, according to the State Statistical Committee, AzerNEWS reports.
The volume of gasoline output decreased by 9.1 thousand tons, or 7.3%, compared to the same period in 2025.
As of February 1, the country’s finished product reserves amounted to 65.7 thousand tons.
The data also show that the total value of production in the oil products manufacturing sector reached 398.3 million manats in the reporting period, marking a 16.4% decline compared with January of last year.
