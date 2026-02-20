SOCAR launches first fully electric vehicle charging station in South Caucasus

20 February 2026 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On February 20, SOCAR inaugurated the first fully electric charging station in the South Caucasus, located in Tbilisi, Georgia, AzerNEWS reports.

The station marks a key milestone in the region’s energy transformation and demonstrates SOCAR’s ongoing commitment to renewable energy, sustainable development, and innovation.

The new facility is designed exclusively for electric vehicles, supporting Georgia’s shift toward environmentally friendly transport. It features four chargers capable of serving six vehicles simultaneously: two fast chargers with 120 kW power can fully charge four vehicles in about 40 minutes, while two 22 kW chargers cater to customers visiting the on-site zero-plastic WAY MART store and café.

Partially powered by solar energy, the station reflects SOCAR’s ambition to lead the region in energy-efficient and eco-friendly solutions. The company already operates solar panels at six gas stations in Georgia and plans further expansion.

With Georgia’s electric vehicle market projected to grow from 17,000 in 2025 to 70-80,000 by 2030, SOCAR is actively expanding its charging infrastructure. Currently, the company operates 15 charging stations, ensuring a reliable and accessible network for EV users.