Azerbaijan, Georgia tackle regional telecom security and fraud prevention

22 February 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Officials from Azerbaijan's Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA) and Georgia's telecom regulator, the Communications Commission (ComCom), held a high-level meeting to discuss regional cooperation in telecommunications security, AzerNEWS reports.

During the talks, Tural Zarbaliyev, Director of ICTA's Regulatory Department, raised concerns over a recent surge in fraudulent calls targeting Azerbaijan. He noted that most of these calls originate from numbers that imitate Azerbaijan's national numbering format but are presented with Georgia's international dialing code, +995.

The discussions focused on potential measures to prevent such fraud, with both sides exchanging ideas on practical solutions. Officials emphasized that expanding bilateral cooperation would make a significant contribution to ensuring regional telecom security.

It was also highlighted that meetings like this help establish rapid information-sharing mechanisms, identify risks in a timely manner, and coordinate joint actions.

Strengthening regional collaboration against cyber fraud and spoofed calls, sharing best international practices, and aligning technical capabilities were underlined as key steps toward developing sustainable solutions in the field.