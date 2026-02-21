Turkiye conducts large-scale anti-narcotics operation across five provinces

21 February 2026 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

A large-scale operation targeting the illegal trafficking and distribution of narcotics has been carried out across five Turkish provinces, including Adana, Balıkesir, Nevşehir, Çanakkale, and Bursa.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing Turkish media, the coordinated operation was conducted across 93 locations in total.

According to reports, the operation was led jointly by the Republic’s Public Prosecutor’s Offices and the Turkish Gendarmerie Anti-Narcotics Division. Field investigations, analysis, and surveillance activities were carried out with high precision. Suspects were monitored through technical and physical surveillance, and their criminal activities were documented with evidence.

During the raids targeting individuals involved in the sale of narcotics in the five provinces, authorities seized 83,625 narcotic pills, 11 kilograms of various drugs, numerous unlicensed pistols, hunting rifles, drug-use equipment, and precision scales.

A total of 346 suspects were detained over the course of the operation.