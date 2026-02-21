NASA reports Starliner mission failure

21 February 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

NASA has released a detailed report on the failed Starliner mission, which resulted in two Boeing astronauts spending nine months aboard the International Space Station, far longer than the mission’s originally planned one-week duration. The report highlights critical disagreements between NASA and its long-time contractor over the safe return of astronauts to Earth and points to communication failures and unprofessional behavior, AzerNEWS reports.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman revealed key findings at a press conference following the release of a 300-page report that outlines both technical and organizational shortcomings in Boeing's first manned Starliner mission, which concluded last year.

He emphasized that while the Starliner spacecraft has design and engineering flaws that need correction, the most alarming issue identified was not hardware-related. Isaacman warned that ignoring these concerns could foster a culture incompatible with the safety standards required for manned spaceflight.

Because of technical problems with the Starliner, NASA left astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunny Williams aboard the ISS for nine months, effectively turning what was meant to be a short test mission into a prolonged and high-risk operation.

The report details tense meetings between NASA and Boeing officials over the astronauts’ return. These discussions were marked by unprofessional conduct, defensive behavior, and ethically questionable arguments—falling short of NASA’s standards for constructive technical dialogue and crisis management.

According to interviews with unnamed NASA officials conducted in November, early mission meetings were “defensive, conflicted, and emotionally charged.” One employee described the discussions as “the most hostile environment I have ever experienced,” noting that there was no clear process for resolving conflicts between teams, leading to strained relationships and emotional outbursts.

Boeing, in response, expressed gratitude to NASA for the opportunity to participate in the mission and conduct a thorough review. The company stated that significant progress has been made in addressing Starliner’s technical issues and that organizational changes have been implemented to prevent similar problems in the future.

Despite the mission’s setbacks, the prolonged stay of Wilmore and Williams aboard the ISS provided NASA with an unexpected opportunity to gather long-duration spaceflight data on human performance and spacecraft operations—insights that could prove valuable for future lunar and Mars missions.