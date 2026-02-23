President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Emperor of Japan
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Emperor of Japan Naruhito, AzerNEWS reports.
"Your Majesty,
On the occasion of the national holiday of Japan, your Birthday, it gives me great pleasure to sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire people, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, and to convey my best wishes.
On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high endeavors, and the friendly people of Japan permanent prosperity and well-being," the letter reads.
