Blizzard hits U.S. northeast, disrupts travel and public life

23 February 2026 23:17 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A severe snowstorm sweeping across the U.S. Northeast has disrupted the daily lives of hundreds of thousands of residents, prompting emergency declarations in New York and surrounding areas.

AzerNEWS reports that authorities in New York, Rhode Island, and New Jersey have restricted nonessential travel, leading to mass flight cancellations and major disruptions to public transportation.

With forecasts indicating the storm will intensify, several states and cities, including Philadelphia, have also declared states of emergency.

The National Weather Service has warned of 30–60 centimeters of snow, severely reduced visibility, and strong winds, cautioning that whiteout conditions and prolonged power outages are possible.

In response, public schools in New York and Boston were closed, while Philadelphia schools shifted to online learning. Numerous cultural institutions and events, including Broadway shows, have been canceled or postponed.

Officials have urged residents to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow all safety advisories as the storm continues to impact the region.