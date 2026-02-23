National Art Museum displays art pieces by People's Artist Davud Kazimov [PHOTOS]

23 February 2026 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has presented an exhibition celebrating the centenary of People's Artist Davud Kazimov (1926-2015), one of the most prominent figures of the national art school whose work has left an indelible mark on Azerbaijani culture, AzerNEWS reports.

The opening ceremony brought together distinguished figures, including Azerbaijan's Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova, Director of National Art Museum and Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova, the Director of the National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature, Academician Rafael Huseynov, People's Artist Omar Eldarov, and Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts Fuad Salayev. Speakers praised Davud Kazimov's rich legacy and his significant contributions to the development of national art.

The museum's director highlighted that among the works of Kazimov preserved in Azerbaijani museums, the National Art Museum holds the largest collection. For this exhibition, the permanent collection was complemented with additional paintings from storage and private collections, giving visitors a rare and comprehensive look at the artist's oeuvre.

Throughout the opening, Kazimov was remembered not only as a celebrated master but also as an extraordinary human being, a good friend, strong, kind, and deeply empathetic. His personality shines through in the warmth and vitality of his art.

In Kazimov's works, the spirit of his time is mirrored, yet the energy of his brushstrokes, the vivid emotions captured in his portraits and genre scenes, and the serene light of his landscapes make his art feel remarkably contemporary. The exhibition's popularity and the steady stream of visitors confirm that his work continues to captivate audiences today.

His still lifes exude a cozy, domestic warmth. Roses, daisies, daffodils, dark asters in elegant vases, bright oranges and peaches, fabrics, and copper vessels—Davud Kazimov painted them with tireless devotion. Each composition reveals his extraordinary skill, rich color palette, and talent for transforming ordinary objects into true masterpieces.

Equally striking are his landscapes, brimming with light, color, and atmosphere. One can almost feel the breeze, see the blooming meadows, or sense the cold fog descending from mountain peaks. Even depictions of the Alhambra at night or the streets of Burgas carry the sun-drenched warmth reminiscent of the Absheron region, reflecting the artist's deep love for his homeland and its natural beauty.

Kazimov devoted much attention to portraying rural women, their daily lives, customs, and traditional costumes. While these works serve as a window into the era, their true focus is always the human subject. His keen observation brought extraordinary psychological depth to his characters, giving them vivid, distinct personalities. One can read volumes in the eyes of a Bulgarian woman in a traditional costume and bright red scarf.

Portraits of children are notoriously challenging for any artist, yet Kazimov achieved the remarkable: his portraits of his sons capture their spontaneous expressions and fleeting emotions with sincerity and charm, preserving their youthful essence in every brushstroke.

As visitors move through the exhibition, they are drawn back to the first painting of the show, whose energy is immediately palpable. Three figures occupy the composition: a woman with eyes half-closed, enjoying a quiet moment of rest; her companion, whose gaze reflects genuine curiosity; and, most strikingly, a boy seated with his back turned. Through his posture and restless gestures, one feels his pure, joyful belief in the beauty of life. Standing before the painting, it is easy to breathe in the scene and momentarily reclaim the boundless happiness of childhood.

Davud Kazimov's sons expressed their gratitude to the attendees for honoring their father's memory. And for visitors, the exhibition is a celebration of color, light, air, and soul, a gift from a great artist that continues to inspire.

The exhibition will be on display until March 31, offering audiences a chance to immerse themselves in the masterful world of Davud Kazimov.