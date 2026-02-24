Azerbaijan congratulates Estonia on National Day
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has extended its congratulations to Estonia on the occasion of its National Day.
AzerNEWS reports that the message was shared via the ministry’s official account on the social media platform X.
In the statement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry conveyed its warm wishes to the government and people of the Estonia.
“On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Estonia, we extend our congratulations to the Government and people of Estonia.
Happy National Day, Estonia!” the post read.
The message reflects the ongoing diplomatic goodwill between the two countries, underscoring Azerbaijan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with European partners.
Happy National Day, Estonia! 🇦🇿-🇪🇪@MFAestonia pic.twitter.com/PFcqbOadj1
