Azerbaijan’s ASAN Application response rate reaches 80%

In 2025, the response rate to applications submitted through the “ASAN Application” system rose to 80%, marking a significant improvement in government feedback mechanisms.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the announcement was made by Ülvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during an event presenting the annual results of the “ASAN Service Index” assessment and the performance of the “ASAN Application” information system, Trend reports.

Mehdiyev emphasized that the “ASAN Application” platform was established in 2020 by a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

“The system was created to ensure operational communication with state institutions in cases of infrastructure-related issues. To date, 99 government bodies have been integrated into the ‘ASAN Application’ information system,” he said.

He also noted that 511 public services were assessed last year under the “ASAN Service Index,” reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance transparency, efficiency, and service quality across public institutions.