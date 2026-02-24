Slovakia halts electricity supplies to Ukraine

24 February 2026 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Slovakia has stopped supplying electricity to Ukraine, Slovak media reported, citing Prime Minister Robert Fico, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the TA3 TV channel, Fico said that from today, Slovakia will not provide electricity to Ukraine even if Kyiv requests assistance to stabilize its energy system.

Slovakia stopped emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine on Monday after Bratislava's ultimatum over the Druzhba oil pipeline expired, escalating a dispute over Russian oil transit halted by what Kyiv says was a Russian drone attack last month.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced the decision in a video statement, saying Ukraine will no longer receive assistance to stabilise its energy network.

"From today, if Ukraine asks Slovakia for help stabilising its energy network, it will not receive such help," Fico said.

The Slovak leader issued an ultimatum on Saturday, demanding Kyiv restore oil flows by Monday or face the cut-off of emergency electricity supplies.

Fico said Slovakia's ambassador in Kyiv was prevented from visiting the damaged section of the Druzhba pipeline. "Stopping oil flow is a purely political decision to blackmail Slovakia," he said.

If Ukraine does not restore oil transit, Slovakia is prepared to take further measures including reconsidering its support for Ukraine's EU membership, Fico warned.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned the move, describing Fico's ultimatum as "blackmail" that plays into Russia's hands. "Ultimatums should be sent to the Kremlin, and certainly not to Kyiv," the ministry said in a statement Sunday.

The Druzhba pipeline stopped operating on 27 January after what Ukraine said was a Russian drone strike on equipment near Brody in western Ukraine.

Ukraine said at the time its technicians were conducting detailed technical inspections of the damaged equipment while working under constant threat of further Russian strikes. In the meantime, Kyiv has proposed alternative transit routes including the Odesa-Brody pipeline while emergency repairs continue.

Fico and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán dispute Ukraine's account, claiming there are no technical obstacles to resuming supplies.

Fico said Slovakia's ambassador was prevented from visiting the damaged section of the pipeline. He has not mentioned the Russian drone attack in any public statements.

Hungary suspended diesel deliveries to Ukraine last week and threatened to block a €90bn EU loan package to Kyiv if Russian oil supplies are not restored.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó also said Budapest would block the EU's 20th sanctions package against Russia.

Several EU foreign ministers criticised Budapest's decision, including Germany's Johann Wadephul, who said he was "astonished by the Hungarian position".

Slovakia declared a state of oil emergency after the pipeline shutdown to ensure its refinery can meet domestic demand.

Tuesday marks the fourth year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Over the course of the past four years, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian targets in its daily drone and missile attacks, aiming to demoralise Ukrainians, especially during the harsh winter months.