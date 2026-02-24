Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's construction materials output jumps sharply

24 February 2026 15:02 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
In the field of construction materials production, the total value of output in January 2026 reached 117.8 million manats (about 69.3 million USD), marking a 39.3 percent increase compared to the same month of the previous year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

