Azerbaijan's construction materials output jumps sharply

24 February 2026 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In the field of construction materials production, the total value of output in January 2026 reached 117.8 million manats (about 69.3 million USD), marking a 39.3 percent increase compared to the same month of the previous year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!