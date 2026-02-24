Jeyhun Bayramov meets Turkish and Georgian delegations to boost regional cooperation

24 February 2026 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On February 24, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, received delegations led by Fuat Oktay, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Parliament of Georgia, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement released by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting discussed the current state and development prospects of the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, in addition to the security situation in the wider region.

During the meeting, the importance of expanding interparliamentary cooperation was emphasized, particularly through regular contacts between the foreign affairs committees. The parties expressed satisfaction with the 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign relations committees of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia, noting that it had given additional impetus to relations.

The sides also noted that trilateral cooperation formats among the parliaments, as well as among the foreign and defense ministers, contribute to strengthening peace, stability, security, and prosperity in the region. Energy security, transport and communication projects, including the development of the Middle Corridor, and regional economic integration were among the key topics discussed.

In addition, views were exchanged on ensuring sustainable peace and stability in the region in the post-conflict period, the normalization process, and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in this regard. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information about the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace and normalization process, outlining the steps taken by Azerbaijan and the country’s expectations.