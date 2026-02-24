Former UK ambassador Peter Mandelson detained in London over Epstein-linked probe

24 February 2026 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Peter Mandelson, a former British ambassador to the United States, ex-member of the House of Lords and a senior figure in the Labour Party, was arrested in London on February 23, according to police sources. Authorities confirmed the detention but did not officially disclose the suspect’s name, AzerNEWS reports.

The 72-year-old is suspected of abuse of power in a case linked to his connections with the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein. US investigators consider Epstein to have been the organizer of a large human trafficking network, alleging that he recruited girls, including minors, into prostitution.

Mandelson was dismissed from his post as ambassador to Washington in September last year. Subsequent revelations indicated that his ties with Epstein were more extensive than previously acknowledged. His name reportedly appears in multiple documents from the so-called “Epstein dossier” published by the FBI. According to the investigation, Mandelson allegedly shared sensitive information with Epstein during his tenure as a minister in the government of former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Earlier, on February 19, Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, was also detained in connection with the Epstein case, though he was released after 12 hours. The investigation into his role is ongoing.

In February, British authorities established a special coordination group to examine new allegations against high-ranking officials named in the Epstein-related documents.

Epstein was arrested in the United States in the summer of 2019 on charges of trafficking underage girls and coercing them into prostitution. In August of that year, the 66-year-old billionaire was found dead in prison in what authorities ruled a suicide. His associate Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for human trafficking and facilitating sexual exploitation.

Investigators note that numerous senior politicians, officials and business figures had contact with Epstein. Leaked documents indicate that both Prince Andrew and Mandelson maintained friendly relations with him.