“We Waited 33 Years”: emotional homecoming in Jabrayil’s Horovlu [PHOTOS]

25 February 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories continues in a phased and systematic manner. As part of the latest stage of resettlement, 30 families — a total of 115 people — have been relocated to Horovlu village in the Jabrayil district.

AzerNEWS reports that the families moving to Horovlu had previously been temporarily settled in various parts of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings. For more than three decades, they lived as internally displaced persons, separated from their native lands.

Residents returning to their homes expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and support provided during the resettlement process. They also conveyed their appreciation to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, whose victory made the return possible, and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the country’s territories.

Mahluqa Ismayilova, a 63-year-old former IDP returning to Horovlu, described the day as one of the happiest moments of her life. Speaking to the local media outlets, she recalled the hardships of displacement.

“For more than 30 years, we lived away from our homeland. When we left the village, my husband and I took our children with us as displaced persons. Today, my children have grown up and started families of their own. Now I am returning to my native village with my daughter and grandchildren,” she said.

She remembered that life before displacement had been peaceful and fulfilling, but the years that followed were marked by severe difficulties. “We lived in tents, settlements, and temporary shelters. When it rained, water leaked through the roofs, and we did not know where to take cover. Those were very hard days,” she noted. “Today, I thank God that I am returning to my homeland. May Allah rest our martyrs in peace and grant health to our veterans. Thanks to them, our lands are free.”

Another returnee, Nizami Kalbaliyev, emphasized that more than three decades had passed since they were forced to leave. “I was 35 or 36 when we left. Now I am over 70. Returning to my village at this age is a great happiness for me,” he said.

Kalbaliyev added that his family had lived in various regions during the years of displacement, including Salyan, Baku, and Masazir settlement. At one point, they stayed in a dormitory of the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University. “The life of an internally displaced person was very difficult. But today, we are achieving our dream and returning to our native land,” he said, expressing gratitude to the martyrs and veterans whose sacrifice ensured the country’s territorial integrity.

Aida Mammadova, another former IDP returning to Horovlu, said her family had waited 33 years for this day. “My son was seven years old when we were displaced. Today, he is returning to his homeland with his own family and child. We thank God that we have lived to see this day,” she stated.

The resettlement of families to Horovlu marks another milestone in Azerbaijan’s post-conflict reconstruction agenda. For the returning residents, however, it represents something far deeper — the restoration of memory, identity, and the right to live once again on their ancestral land.

To recall, Horovlu village was occupied during the First Karabakh War in the early 1990s. It was liberated on October 4, 2020, during the 44-day Patriotic War. Throughout the nearly 30 years of occupation, the village was completely destroyed.

On May 4, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev visited Horovlu village and participated in the groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of reconstruction efforts. The rebuilding of the settlement forms part of a broader state program aimed at restoring infrastructure, housing, and social facilities across the liberated territories.