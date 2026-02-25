Ceremony held for cutting of Azerkhalcha's latest carpets for Shusha Mosque [PHOTOS]

25 February 2026 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On February 24, a ceremonial cutting of the next set of carpets for the Shusha Mosque was held at the Shabran branch of Azerkhalcha Open Joint-Stock Company, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, PASHA Holding, and PMD Projects, AzerNEWS reports. The carpets were created through the joint efforts of Azerkhalcha's creative team and skilled master weavers.

The event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, who toured the workshop, met with the weavers, and participated in the ceremonial cutting after the final finishing touches had been added to the carpets.

These carpets, designed for the second floor of the Shusha Mosque, were crafted according to traditional Azerbaijani carpet-making techniques and feature unique, custom designs. Each carpet measures 12 meters in width and 19 meters in length, giving a total combined length of 38 meters. They are intended for the area of the mosque reserved for women's prayers. The weaving process began on January 21, 2025, in Shabran, with nearly 50 female weavers contributing around 50 million knots to the creation of the two carpets.

The carpets showcase the highest level of Azerbaijani craftsmanship and the richness of the country's artistic heritage. To complete the weaving, two specially designed looms were commissioned and crafted exclusively for Azerkhalcha OJSC by a team of international specialists, incorporating innovative new techniques.

This follows the recent cutting ceremony for a circular hand-woven carpet on the mosque's first floor, which measures 22.17 meters in diameter and has no parallel in world carpet-making history. That exceptional piece, created based on motifs from the "Karabakh" carpet group and "Khatai" ornaments, involved 150 female weavers and approximately 60 million knots, with Leyla Aliyeva also attending the event.

Through these extraordinary works, Azerbaijani carpet-making continues to demonstrate its unmatched skill, intricate artistry, and deep cultural legacy, bringing both beauty and tradition to one of the country's most iconic spiritual sites.