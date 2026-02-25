Leyla Aliyeva attends Iftar ceremony in Quba [PHOTOS]

25 February 2026 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On February 24, Leyla Aliyeva attended an iftar ceremony in Quba together with families of martyrs and members of the local community.

Leyla Aliyeva first joined volunteers of the "Bizim Mətbəx" (Our Kitchen) project and personally took part in preparing meals for the iftar table. During the ceremony, where the spiritual values of the holy month of Ramadan were shared, participants broke their fast together and prayers were offered.

Local residents expressed their sincere gratitude for the organization of the iftar dinner and for the attention and care shown to them.