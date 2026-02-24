Baku, Tehran boost energy cooperation with joint hydropower projects and electricity trade

24 February 2026 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Iran have held high-level discussions on advancing energy projects and electricity trade between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

The meeting brought together Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and a delegation led by Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran.

Officials highlighted the long-standing friendship and partnership between the two nations, noting that the strong historical ties between Azerbaijan and Iran have paved the way for a new phase of development across multiple sectors. Energy was underscored as a key area of bilateral cooperation, with the 17th session of the State Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation reflecting the importance of energy collaboration.

The discussion focused on joint initiatives, including the development of the Khudafarin, Qiz Qalasi, and Ordubad hydroelectric power stations, as well as the expansion of electricity exports. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation to accelerate the implementation of these ongoing projects.

According to the State Statistical Committee, in 2025 Azerbaijan exported 37.23 million kWh of electricity to Iran, generating revenue of $1.058 million. This represents a 2.2% increase in both volume and value compared with 2024.

Conversely, Iran exported 34.506 million kWh of electricity to Azerbaijan, worth $980,000 in 2025. This marks a 1.3% decrease in volume and a slight 1.3% decrease in value compared with the previous year.

The meeting reflects a shared commitment to enhancing energy cooperation, accelerating hydropower projects, and expanding cross-border electricity trade, strengthening the economic and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Iran.