Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit boarding school and STEAM Center in Quba city [PHOTOS]

25 February 2026 09:10 (UTC+04:00)

On February 24, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva paid a visit to the Quba district, where they toured local educational institutions and engaged with students and faculty members.

AzerNEWS reports that the visit included stops at a general-purpose boarding school in the city of Quba and the Quba STEAM Center.

The program began with a visit to the city’s general boarding-type secondary school. School officials reported that the institution currently provides education to 114 students, including 79 boys and 35 girls. During their visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the conditions created at the school, toured classrooms, and observed ongoing lessons and extracurricular activities.

The guests held warm and sincere conversations with the children, showing interest in their academic progress and daily routines. They presented the students with school supplies and posed for commemorative photographs. A cultural program prepared by the pupils was also showcased during the visit, featuring poetry recitations and musical performances.

The delegation then proceeded to the Quba STEAM Center. During the tour, it was recalled that the large-scale implementation of the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational project in Azerbaijani schools began in 2019 at the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Quba STEAM Center has been operating since 2021 and is designed to serve students of various age groups. Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva were introduced to the facilities and innovative learning environment established at the center. They engaged in discussions with students, inquiring about how they apply the knowledge and practical skills acquired through the STEAM program.

The visit concluded with commemorative photographs taken together with the children and the school staff, marking a day focused on educational development and youth engagement in the region.