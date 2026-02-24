National Library celebrates Abdulla Shaig's anniversary with book exhibition

24 February 2026 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan National Library has launched both virtual and traditional book exhibitions in honor of the 145th anniversary of renowned Azerbaijani writer, poet, playwright, translator, and educator Abdulla Shaig, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibitions feature an extensive collection of the distinguished author’s works, including his poems, ghazals, narratives, plays, short stories, novellas, and novels. Visitors can also explore books he translated, compiled, and edited.

In addition, the displays highlight Abdulla Shaig's life and literary contributions, encompassing his prose and translation work, dramaturgy, perspectives on patriotism, ethics, education, and women’s emancipation, as well as his pedagogical and literary-critical viewpoints.

The exhibitions also present materials from his house museum, literature in Azerbaijani and foreign languages, musical scores set to his verses, and rare photographs.

The traditional exhibition will remain open for one week. Meanwhile, those interested can explore the virtual exhibition through an online link.