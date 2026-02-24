Medvedev says Russia could use nukes in Ukraine

24 February 2026 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev threatened on Tuesday that Moscow may be forced to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and against "supplier countries that become complicit in a nuclear conflict with Russia", AzerNEWS reports.

His comments come after Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported that the United Kingdom and France intend to provide nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

"I'll state something obvious and blunt. The SVR's information about France and Britain's intention to transfer nuclear technology to the Kiev Nazi regime radically changes the situation. And this isn't about destroying the [the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons] NPT or anything else in international law.

This is a direct transfer of nuclear weapons to a country at war," he wrote on Telegram.

Moreover, he explained that if Ukraine were to receive them, Russia would retaliate with "any nuclear weapons, including non-strategic ones, against targets in Ukraine" that pose a threat to his country.

"This is the symmetrical response to which the Russian Federation has the right," he concluded.