National Library presents virtual exhibitions dedicated to Khojaly Genocide [PHOTOS]

26 February 2026 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the Azerbaijan National Library has presented a series of virtual exhibitions dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy, AzerNEWS reports.

Titled "26 February – Khojaly Genocide," "Khojaly Genocide," and "Khojaly Tragedy – Photo Exhibition," the online displays are now available to users.

The virtual exhibition "26 February – Khojaly Genocide" features materials highlighting the genocide policy carried out against Azerbaijanis, mass graves discovered in territories liberated from occupation, and horrific atrocities committed with unimaginable cruelty. The exhibition showcases articles published in periodicals, books in Azerbaijani and other languages, as well as a collection of photographs documenting the tragedy.

To inform international audiences about the events of Khojaly, the English-language virtual exhibition "Khojaly Genocide" presents books in English reflecting the tragedy, along with captioned photographs.

Another English-language online exhibition, "Khojaly Tragedy – Photo Exhibition," aims to raise global awareness about the crimes committed by Armenian aggressors.

The display includes statements by prominent Azerbaijani figures regarding the Khojaly genocide, materials on Armenian vandalism, and photographs capturing the enduring pain of Khojaly.

All three virtual exhibitions are accessible online through the Azerbaijan National Library's official website.