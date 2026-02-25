Philharmonic Hall hosts spectacular classical concert [PHOTOS]

25 February 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted a spectacular classical music concert, AzerNEWS reports.

The stage was graced by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra, conducted by the Honored Artist, Maestro Ayyub Guliyev.

Saida Taghizade stepped onto the stage in a stunning red gown, thrilling the audience with her presence as she took her place at the piano.

The audience was enchanted by her magnificent performance from the very first chords. The concert program opened with the overture to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's opera "The Marriage of Figaro". The lightness, speed, and sparkling joy of the piece set the tone for the entire evening.

Next, the program featured Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 12 in A Major, a three-movement work in which elegance is beautifully intertwined with profound emotions."

The audience responded with great excitement, offering a standing ovation at the end of the concert. It was an incredible evening, leaving everyone impressed by the powerful music and the talented performers.