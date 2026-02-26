Pashinyan rejects calls to oust Russian military base from Armenia

26 February 2026 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Speaking before diplomats and analysts at the Polish Institute of International Affairs, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan clarified that his administration is not seeking the withdrawal of the Russian military base in Gyumri, even as the bilateral relationship undergoes a fundamental "transformation", AzerNEWS reports.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come during an official visit to Poland, where he addressed the complexities of Armenia’s shifting security architecture and its cooling ties with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

“As for the Russian military presence in our country, you know that some changes have taken place in recent years. Until 2024, most of Armenia’s border checkpoints were under Russian control, or there was a presence of Russian border guards, for example, at our international airport. However, currently, all of our border checkpoints are controlled by Armenian border guards. Naturally, we are grateful to Russia. As a newly independent state in the early 1990s, we did not have the capacity to provide such services, but now we do, and we are developing our capabilities. We have no plans or concerns regarding the presence of the Russian military base. We are close partners with Russia and maintain strong economic and political ties,” the Prime Minister of Armenia elaborated.

He highlighted that Armenia has frozen its membership in the CSTO.

“This is related to certain events that took place in 2022. Armenia was disappointed with the CSTO because, despite its legal obligations, it did not adequately respond to Armenia’s security challenges. On the other hand, we say that Armenia’s relations with Russia are transforming. We are currently shaping a new relationship with Russia. Of course, we are determined and would like to develop our relations with Russia, but it is clear that these relations are changing due to multiple factors. It is also very important to emphasize that in November 2020, Russia and the role of the Russian President were decisive in establishing a ceasefire with Azerbaijan,” Pashinyan said.