Kazakhstan develops into regional digital hub

26 February 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Valley of Data Centers project is being implemented in Kazakhstan with the goal of creating the largest data center campus in Central Asia, featuring an energy capacity of up to 1 GW, AzerNEWS reports.

The project was officially launched in January 2026 in the city of Ekibastuz, located in the Pavlodar Region, and is currently in the active implementation phase.

The launch of the Valley of Data Centers is expected to establish a major regional hub for digital infrastructure and high-performance computing in Kazakhstan. The project aims to attract up to $30 billion in investments and create more than 500 highly qualified jobs in engineering, IT, and energy management.

The Government of Kazakhstan is providing comprehensive infrastructural and legal support for the initiative. Land plots with a total area of 1,400 hectares have already been allocated. A key component of the project is the development of a dedicated Greenfield zone designed to attract international technology partners. The initial capacity of this zone will reach up to 100 MW, with significant potential for further expansion.

In addition, the project benefits from Ekibastuz’s strong energy base and proximity to major power plants, which ensures stable electricity supply and competitive energy costs. The campus is also expected to integrate advanced energy-efficient technologies and explore the use of renewable energy sources to enhance sustainability and reduce its carbon footprint.

The progress of the project was reviewed at a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, where key milestones and further development plans were discussed.