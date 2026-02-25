Azerbaijani sailors to compete at European Championships

25 February 2026 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Two sailors from Azerbaijan will participate in the 2026 ILCA 4 Youth European Championships and Open European Trophy, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azerbaijan Sailing Federation.

Nargiz Mammadova and Nazrin Mammadova will represent country in the competition.

The tournament will be held from April 11th to 18th in the city of Murcia, Spain.

The ILCA 4 class is aimed at sailors between the ages of 14 and 18, with the boat itself offering a challenging and technical experience.

In 2025, the championships were held in Puck, Poland, featuring more than 440 participants.

Sailing in Azerbaijan has been gaining significant momentum over the past decade, driven by the country's rich maritime heritage and the strategic location along the Caspian Sea. The Azerbaijan Sailing Federation (ASF), established to oversee and promote the sport of sailing, has played a crucial role in fostering this growth.

The Sailing Federation of Azerbaijan (SFA), officially registered in 2000, has been instrumental in advancing the sport of sailing in Azerbaijan.

The ultimate goal of the Sailing Federation of Azerbaijan (SFA) is to support and advance the sport of sailing in the country.

The Federation is committed to increasing public interest in sailing by promoting it among the population and ensuring the development of high-level athletes capable of competing in international events.

A key priority for the Federation is to prepare Azerbaijan's national sailing team and facilitate their participation in prestigious international competitions. To achieve this, the SFA collaborates closely with regional and global sailing bodies, such as the European Sailing Federation (EUROSAF).

The Federation organizes an annual conference, which serves as a platform to make critical decisions such as adopting and amending the Statute, electing the executive authorities, and reviewing the progress of the organization through annual reports.

Since 2014, the Sailing Federation of Azerbaijan has been a proud member of both the World Sailing and the European Sailing Federation (EUROSAF). These memberships have played a crucial role in connecting Azerbaijan to the global sailing community, allowing local athletes and officials to benefit from international expertise, attend global conferences, and engage in key events around the world.