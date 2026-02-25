Baku Dance Championship gathers young talents [PHOTOS]

25 February 2026 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2026 Baku Dance Championship has taken place at Mardakan Cultural Palace, AzerNEWS reports.

The championship was organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Association with the support of the Azerbaijan Youth Union.

The 2026 Baku Dance Championship gathered hundreds of participants from across the country's regions.

The main goal of the event was to promote the art of dance, support young talents, and create a platform for creative exchange between dance groups. Throughout the day, performances in various dance genres were showcased, including world dances, show dance, contemporary dance, and traditional Azerbaijani dance. Dancers of all age groups demonstrated a high level of skill, stage presence, and original choreography. A professional jury evaluated the performances according to international standards.

Aziz Azizov, President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association, pointed out that the championship annually demonstrates the increasing professionalism of the participants and growing interest among youth in dance:

"Every year, we witness a growth in the level of participants and the youth’s enthusiasm for dance. The Baku Dance Championship is not just a competition, but a vital platform where new talents emerge, and dance culture continues to develop."

At the conclusion of the event, winners and laureates were awarded diplomas and special prizes. The main prize—Grand Prix for the highest number of wins (8 first-place awards) was claimed by the Grasiya Dance Club and Ümid groups. Both teams were granted the right to participate in the "Champions Club."

The event concluded with an announcement of the upcoming Grand Cup of the Caucasus, set to take place on March 29, 2026. Registration for participation is now open.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.