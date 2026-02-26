Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry commemorates victims of the Khojaly Genocide

26 February 2026 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye has shared a statement commemorating the victims of the Khojaly tragedy.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the statement was published on the ministry’s official X account.

“We commemorate with respect and mercy the cherished memory of our Azerbaijani brothers who were killed in Khojaly on February 26, 1992. We always feel the pain of dear Azerbaijan in our hearts,” the statement said.

Today marks the 34th anniversary of the events in Khojaly, which Azerbaijan describes as genocide committed by Armenian armed forces.

The Khojaly tragedy is considered one of the bloodiest episodes of Armenia’s occupation policy and campaign of violence against Azerbaijan.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian armed forces launched an assault on Khojaly, which had been under blockade since October 1991, with its road and energy connections cut off. During the attack, mass atrocities were committed against Azerbaijani civilians.

The massacre was carried out with the assistance of the 366th Motor Rifle Regiment of the former USSR. As a result, 613 residents were killed, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly people. Another 487 people were injured, 1,275 were taken hostage and reportedly subjected to torture, and the fate of many remains unknown. Eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one parent, and 25 children lost both parents.