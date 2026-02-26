Ukraine, US launch high-level talks in Geneva on economic support and security issues

26 February 2026 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Ukraine’s Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, announced on Thursday that a bilateral meeting between Ukrainian and United States delegations has officially begun in Geneva, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The US delegation is led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

“Together with the Government’s economic team, we will thoroughly work through the prosperity package: mechanisms for economic support and recovery of Ukraine, instruments for attracting investment, and frameworks for long-term cooperation,” Umerov said in a post on X.

He added that the delegations will also discuss preparations for the next round of trilateral talks, which are expected to include representatives from Russia.

According to Umerov, humanitarian issues will also be on the agenda, including potential prisoner exchanges, as diplomatic efforts continue alongside ongoing security challenges.