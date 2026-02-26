Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports double in decade as diversification drive gathers pace
In January of this year, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rose by 9 percent, reaching $268 million. While 10 years ago the country has set ambitious goals, aiming to increase per capita non-oil and gas exports to $450 by 2025 with an annual growth target of 15 percent. However, the pandemic and other global crises had prevented it from fully achieving this target. Nevertheless, in 2025, per capita non-oil and gas exports hovered around $350.
