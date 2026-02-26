Azernews.Az

Taiwan Investment in EU skyrockets by 650%

26 February 2026 18:17 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
A dramatic shift in global supply chains has transformed the economic relationship between Taiwan and the European Union. According to data from Taiwan’s International Trade Administration (ITA) reported by Focus Taiwan, Taiwanese companies have poured approximately $13.88 billion into the EU over the past decade, AzerNEWS reports. This represents a staggering 7.5-fold increase (650%) compared to the 2006–2015 period, when investment sat at a modest...

