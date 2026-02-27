Azerbaijan to showcase model urban development experience on global stage

27 February 2026 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will serve as the next strategic platform for Azerbaijan to present its urban development experience to the international community.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the statement was made by Gulshan Rzayeva, Deputy National Coordinator of WUF13 and Deputy Head of Office at the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during a press conference in Baku dedicated to preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum.

Rzayeva emphasized that cities play a constructive role in addressing climate change and remain central to sustainable development efforts.

“At the global level, key challenges in urban planning, country experiences, and practical solutions will be presented. At a time when urbanization is accelerating, housing provision stands at the forefront of the agenda,” she noted.

According to UN forecasts, nearly 3 billion people worldwide face housing shortages or lack adequate housing conditions.

Rzayeva described WUF13 as a strategic opportunity for Azerbaijan:

“WUF13 is the next major strategic platform for Azerbaijan. It will allow us to present our best practices - those that can serve as a model for other countries. Invitations have been sent to UN member states. At the same time, local participation in the forum is equally important.”

She also spoke about the strategic importance of WUF13 for Azerbaijan, expectations regarding its international impact, national-level preparations for the event, and the declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in the country.

WUF13 is expected to bring together policymakers, urban planners, international organizations, and development experts to discuss sustainable urbanization, climate resilience, and housing solutions worldwide.