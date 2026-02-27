Baku to host 'Winter Tale' art competition project

27 February 2026 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Khatai Arts Center will host the opening of the "Winter Tale" art competition project, AzerNEWS reports.

The project is held under the motto "Touch Nature, Depict Its Mystery" and is organized for children, teenagers, and young people aged 8 to 21.

More than 1,000 applications were received from various regions, and participants submitted over 1,500 artworks dedicated to winter themes.

The submitted works reflect scenes of winter evenings, winter landscapes, the mood created by snowy weather, snow-covered scenery, the "winter sleep" of nature, and imaginative winter compositions. The selected artworks will be presented in turn at the Khatai Arts Center.

The exhibition will be held on March 3, March 4, and March 5, with visiting hours at 12:00 and 16:00.

Each participant whose work is exhibited will receive a certificate. In addition, the authors of the 30 best works will be awarded commemorative gifts. The artworks will not be returned; they will become part of the collection of the Khatai Children's Art Gallery and will be used for exhibitions and participation in cultural events.

It is also noted that schoolchildren from Estonia are participating in the exhibition. Their works will be printed by the organizers, displayed as part of the exhibition, and the authors will receive certificates.

The organizers express confidence that the "Winter Tale" exhibition will help foster a respectful attitude toward nature among the younger generation, draw attention to environmental protection issues, and reveal the creative potential of children and youth.

The selected works and their authors can be viewed at the following link:

https://online.fliphtml5.com/udgyq/uplk/

The organizers of the project are Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, Khatai Children's Arts Gallery and Khatai Arts Center.

The event is supported by Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting, Khatai District Executive Power and Artists' Unionof the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az,Day.Az and Milli.Az.