Saturday February 28 2026

Ethiopian Prime Minister concludes his visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

28 February 2026 11:17 (UTC+04:00)
Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 28, AzerNEWS reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Ethiopian Prime Minister at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali was seen off by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.

