Pakistan says 331 Taliban fighters killed in border fighting

28 February 2026 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Tensions remain high along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border. Over the past several hours, Pakistani armed forces have continued offensive operations, taking control of several Afghan posts, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the information, two posts were captured in the Qila Saifullah sector, one in the Azam Warsak sector, as well as several others in the Khyber, Omari, and Nushki sectors.

It should be noted that, according to the latest statement by Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, 331 Afghan Taliban fighters have been killed and more than 500 injured in clashes over the past few days.

The minister also stated that 104 Taliban posts, 163 tanks, and other armored vehicles had been destroyed. In total, 22 Afghan posts were reported to have been taken under control.

It is worth recalling that tensions escalated again on the evening of February 26 along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border. Kabul said it had launched military operations in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. Meanwhile, in Islamabad, officials announced that more than 274 Afghan military personnel had been killed and around 115 pieces of military equipment destroyed as a result of retaliatory measures by the Pakistani armed forces.