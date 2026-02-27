Google and Meta strike AI chip deal

27 February 2026 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Meta Platforms Inc. has reportedly reached an agreement to lease artificial intelligence (AI) chips from Google LLC, according to information, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The chips, known as tensor processing units (TPUs), are specialized hardware designed to handle advanced computing tasks, including training and running sophisticated AI models. The reported multi-year agreement is said to be worth several billion dollars, highlighting the growing investment by tech giants in AI infrastructure.

This move comes as Meta continues to rely heavily on Nvidia Corp., the current leader in graphics processing units (GPUs) widely used for AI workloads. By incorporating Google’s TPUs, Meta aims to diversify its computing resources and accelerate the development of its next-generation AI systems, which include language models, image generators, and other advanced tools for both consumer and enterprise applications.

Industry analysts suggest that this deal reflects a broader trend in which tech companies are increasingly seeking specialized hardware beyond traditional GPUs to gain a competitive edge in AI. Some experts also note that partnerships like this could spur more collaboration between major tech firms, potentially leading to new innovations in AI efficiency, speed, and scalability.

Interestingly, this collaboration may also influence the emerging AI chip market, as companies like Meta explore alternatives to Nvidia-dominated infrastructure, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape for high-performance computing in the coming years.